Monfils je v 38 letech druhým nejstarším finalistou turnaje ATP, v prvním kole přitom odvracel debakl

Gael Monfils has reached a final every year he’s been on tour except 2024



2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2025



38 years old



Second oldest man to reach tour-level final since 1990



Wow ❤️



