Odpočinutá, natěšená a připravená i na debla. Ráda bych si s Katkou zahrála, řekla Bouzková před BJKC

Due to a severe weather alert issued by local and regional authorities, the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals first round tie between Spain and Poland, originally scheduled for today, November 13 at 5pm, has been postponed. The tie will now take place on Friday,… pic.twitter.com/NhjA2KLRuU — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) November 13, 2024