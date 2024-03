Sabalenková přežila v bitvě s domácí outsiderkou čtyři mečboly, blízko vyřazení byla i Gauffová

Wow.



Yuan Yue beats AusOpen runner up Zheng Qinwen 6-4, 6-3 to reach the 3rd round in Indian Wells. First career top 10 win.



Six Top 10 players OUT already:



4. Rybakina

5. Pegula❌

6. Jabeur ❌

7. Vondrousova ❌ (withdrew from her R3 match)

8. Zheng ❌

10. Ostapenko ❌ pic.twitter.com/Yxwke9l1LI — José Morgado (@josemorgado) March 10, 2024