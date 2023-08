Samsonovová odehrála životní turnaj. Po výhře nad Rybakinovou prohrála až v největším finále

2 - Liudmila Samsonova has defeated two top-5 opponents at the Canadian Open 2023 (Aryna Sabalenka #2 and Elena Rybakina #4) - more than in entire career prior to this tournament (one). Collecting.#OBN23 #NBO23 | @OBNmontreal @WTA_insider @WTA pic.twitter.com/HJS7q1ppKc