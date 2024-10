Sinner přehrál Djokoviče už potřetí v řadě. V Šanghaji slaví čtvrtý titul z Masters, letos má sedmou trofej

Sinner d. Djokovic 7-6 6-3



Jannik becomes the 1st man to beat Novak in a Shanghai final



3rd win in a row over Novak



Nearly perfect tennis & ice cool composure to match



✅17th title

✅4th Masters title

✅85-8 since USO 2023

✅65-6 in 2024



Nobody better.



Nobody colder.



❤️ pic.twitter.com/9oyYbFUUh9 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 13, 2024