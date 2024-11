Sinner se dozví verdikt nejdříve v únoru. Světová jednička má zelenou pro Australian Open

Update from the CAS in Lausanne: the hearing schedule until 11 February 2025 has been released. No sign of Sinner’s case on the list. This means no ruling before that date. Stay tuned. #TennisNews #Jannik #Sinner #CAS #SportsLaw pic.twitter.com/0WTmJzc6Ri — TennisTime (@Tennistimechat) November 29, 2024