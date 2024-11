TOP 5 letošních statistik: Ještě nebyla na světě. Co se Gauffové podařilo na Turnaji mistryň?

DID YOU KNOW❓



At this year's WTA Finals, 20-year-old @CocoGauff became the youngest woman to beat #1 and #2 at the same event since Sharapova in 2006—and the youngest AMERICAN woman to do it since Serena in 2002.



We're counting down our Top 5 Stats of the Year this week: — TENNIS (@Tennis) November 25, 2024