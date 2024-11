TOP 5 letošních statistik: Neobyčejný hattrick Šwiatekové na French Open, chyběla už jen Paříž

BREAKING:



Poland’s 23-year-old World Nr1 Iga Świątek defeats Italy’s Jasmine Paolini 6-2 6-1 and wins her 3rd consecutive French Open title.



She is the 3rd woman to ever do it after Monica Seles (1990-92) and Justine Henin (2005-07)



pic.twitter.com/w6IdVfLeiT — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 8, 2024