VIDEO: Příprava tenistů před Australian Open na hotelových pokojích

Tunisanka Ons Džabúrová na pokoji piluje techniku úderů i se udržuje v kondici.

As you all know, I am one of the players that has been placed in full isolation. Not the easiest news to get but staying strong and making the best of it. I am committed to do whatever it takes to get ready despite the circumstances. Time to get creative pic.twitter.com/pTdZDy0saM