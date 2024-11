10 neskutečných rekordů, které se budou hodně těžko překonávat. Nadal budil obdiv už jako mladík

Nadal at the French Open is the best anyone has ever played the sport.



- 112-4 record



- 14-0 in finals



- 14-2 against Federer and Djokovic



- 32-3 against the Top 10



- Won the tournament four times in a row three separate times



- Only player to beat Federer at slams in…