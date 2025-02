Dobrá zpráva pro Djokoviče. Pauza zřejmě dlouhá nebude a srbský rekordman stihne akci v Dauhá

Novak Djokovic has had scans on his hamstring, and the muscle tear is NOT as bad as 2023.



According to the scans, he can return to light training in the next few days - with Doha a real possibility.



AP/NG Han Guan

