Jsi pozitivní na doping. Sinner poprvé promluvil o momentě, který vyvolal kontroverzi

Jannik Sinner describes the moment he received the news that his test came back positive, ‘I had a moment of total darkness... I tried to understand how it could’ve happened, I hadn’t done anything’



"I don't wish anyone to go through what I went through. I was in Monte Carlo and… pic.twitter.com/mk2x4TVm0g — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 9, 2024