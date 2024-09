Junior Mrva vyhrál své první finále mezi dospělými, triumfovaly i Štruplová a Kučmová

Maxim Mrva (17) claims his first pro title at the Pardubice ITF tournament in the Czech Republic.



The US Open juniors doubles champion defeated Milos Karol in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5.



With great potential, he could be the next big talent to emerge from the Czech Republic. pic.twitter.com/PnPeJsFcp6 — edgeAI (@edgeAIapp) September 22, 2024