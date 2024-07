Krejčíková je poslední Češkou ve dvouhře na OH, vypadly Nosková, Muchová a Siniaková

Fernandez d. Muchova 6-1 4-6 6-2



In her 2nd Olympics appearance, this was a brutal draw



Leylah found a way to pull out her best tennis in the last set



She looks determined to make something happen this week



✅2nd win at the Olympics



Got that look in her eye



❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nj8BIm6yD9 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 28, 2024