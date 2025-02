Lehečka v Dauhá prohrál bitvu s Draperem. Formu a vedení v největší finále nepřetavil

Draper d. Lehecka 3-6 7-6 6-3 in Doha



In his 1st event back from injury, Jack is into his 1st final of the year



Didn’t take long for him to get back to playing exceptional tennis



He’s come back from a set down in back to back matches



✅5th final

✅7-1 in 2025



Huge week pic.twitter.com/t79SVfj41h — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) February 21, 2025