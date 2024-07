Muchová s Noskovou vyřadily nasazené jedničky, ve čtvrtfinále jsou i Krejčíková a Siniaková

Muchova & Noskova d. Pegula & Gauff 2-6 6-4 10-5



Enormous effort from Karolina & Linda.



Karolina’s been dealing with injuries for the last year.



It’s been so hard to watch such a talented, good-hearted person be sidelined.



✅Into Olympics QF



Happy for both of them.



