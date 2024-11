Narození syna mi přineslo velkou zodpovědnost nejen v roli otce, ale i hráče, svěřil se Musetti

Lorenzo Musetti says he wants to be a good father after his win in Adelaide:



“My goal right now is to try to come back to top 20.. The main goal of this season is trying to be a nice father. I’m becoming a father in 2 months. Hopefully I can be a great father”



*Crowd cheers*… pic.twitter.com/ss6xWfjFq8 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 10, 2024