Ningbo přišlo o favoritky. Zdravotní potíže do hry nepustí Paoliniovou ani Navarrovou

#WTA #NingboOpen Main Draw updated.



Unfortunately, top seed Jasmine Paolini has withdrawn due to a left foot injury, and #3 seed Emma Navarro has withdrawn due to illness.

Wishing them both a speedy recovery.



Beatriz and Kasatkina will take their positions and receive a… https://t.co/sD2tSbXWf5 pic.twitter.com/ZKXrOO7SAb — WowNingbo (@WowNingbo) October 14, 2024