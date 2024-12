Palicová dosáhla na své největší čtvrtfinále, v Angers otočila duel s bývalou juniorskou jedničkou

First Challenger quarterfinal for Barbora Palicova (20). She defeated Clervie Ngounoue 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 at the Angers WTA 125.



Up to a new career high of 180 in the rankings.



Faces winner of Burel - Barthel next. pic.twitter.com/8CjQIdqDeD — edgeAI (@edgeAIapp) December 5, 2024