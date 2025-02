Plíšková po 12 letech opustila elitní stovku žebříčku, Anisimovová je na životním maximu

A year after winning the Transylvania Open Karolina Pliskova’s ranking is at no.47



In addition to taking that title last season, the former world no.1 made the semifinals of Doha.

She hasn’t played since the US Open because of injury



Her ranking could take a big fall soon pic.twitter.com/dsfwfuJL4k — Myles David (@TunedIntoTennis) February 3, 2025