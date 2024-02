Plíšková v Dauhá vyhrála derby s Noskovou a dál vítězí, v osmifinále dohrály Vondroušová a Siniaková

Pavlyuchenkova d. Vondrousova 7-5 6-3 in Doha



Since her injury, it’s been a slow process for Nastia to get her level back



Her knee injury was so bad that she couldn’t walk or sit down



✅1st top 10 win since RG 2021

✅1st WTA 1000 QF since 2021



