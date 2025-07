Rozjetá Valentová znovu vládla, v Portu si zahraje o titul

Six months after winning an ITF W75 on the indoor courts, Tereza Valentova reaches another final here in Oporto — this time the WTA 125 Eupago Porto Open.



The 18-year-old Czech will play for her second title in this category against the winner of Friedsam-Tararudee. pic.twitter.com/boFChUaGr7 — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) July 19, 2025