Sinner letos vyhrál 18 zápasů s členy elitní desítky. V tomto století to dokázali jen hráči Big 3

Jannik Sinner has won the last 24 sets he’s played at tour level.



6-4 6-2 6-4 7-6 6-1 6-4 6-4 7-5 7-6 6-3 6-3 6-4 6-4 6-4 6-3 6-4 6-1 6-2 6-4 6-4 6-2 6–1 6-3 6-4.



The best.



pic.twitter.com/OJVnfz8Krt — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 23, 2024