Sinner na majorech vyhrál i třetí finále a obhájil titul na Australian Open. Zverev padl i potřetí

Alexander Zverev becomes the 6th player to lose his first three men's singles Grand Slam finals.



Andre Agassi

Goran Ivanisevic

Andy Murray

Dominic Thiem

Casper Ruud

Alexander Zverev



Only Ruud and Zverev are Slamless from this list -- but both still active players. pic.twitter.com/I3YoO2n61f — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 26, 2025