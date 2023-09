Vondroušová končí na US Open ve čtvrtfinále. V New Yorku nenašla recept na servis Keysové

6 - Madison Keys is in her sixth Grand Slam semi-final. Only five active players have reached more than Keys – Venus Williams, Victoria Azarenka, Caroline Wozniacki, Petra Kvitova and her next opponent, Aryna Sabalenka. Symmetry.#USOpen #USOpen2023 | @usopen @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/Nf06auvm0O