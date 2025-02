Zpět mezi elitu? Shapovalov v Dallasu porazil trio nejvýše nasazených a slaví nejcennější trofej

Shapovalov d. Casper Ruud 7-6 6-3 in Dallas



Denis wins the biggest title of his career… & he wholeheartedly deserves it



After a tough couple of years, he really looks like he believes again



✅3rd career title

✅1st 500 title

✅3rd top 10 win this week (2nd top 5)



Grit. ❤️