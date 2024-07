Zranění kolena nakonec vážné není. Zverev by neměl přijít o obhajobu olympijského zlata

Zverev says he has a bone adema and a strain in his knee, and that he couldn’t even walk on Sunday:



“I know what it is because I took an X-ray yesterday. I have bone edema in my knee and I also have a laceration of the knee capsule.



They were caused by the fall in the match… pic.twitter.com/vb56KUMFoa — Olly (@Olly_Tennis_) July 8, 2024