Angažovat Murrayho? I pro mě překvapivé rozhodnutí, přiznal Djokovič. Hledal prolnutí zkušeností

Djokovic on hiring Murray as coach:



'I realized the perfect coach for me at this point would be someone that has been through experiences that I'm going through, possibly a multiple Grand Slam winner, former No.1 (...) and Andy Murray appeared on the table'



