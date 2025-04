Česko-ruský pár na US Open. Muchová spojí síly s Rubljovem

Andrey also told Championat that he plans to play mixed doubles at USO with Karolina Muchova.

The mixed event will be in the week before the main singles draws, with a shortened match format.https://t.co/QYUHMCSxnw



Andrey and Karolina played together at the Macau exho last year pic.twitter.com/UrIo2Ceyta — andrey rublev news (@aarublevnews) April 10, 2025