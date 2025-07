Chce, ale nic nedělá. Je na tom hůř než já. Ivaniševič nešetřil kritikou svého svěřence

Woah, Goran Ivanisevic with some *serious* words about Stefanos Tsitsipas, whose team he is on:



"He keeps saying 'I want, I want,' but I don't see any progress. I was shocked; I've never seen a player so poorly prepared in my life.



With my knee, I'm three times better… pic.twitter.com/1lJuE0Z9Pq — Olly Tennis (@Olly_Tennis_) July 4, 2025