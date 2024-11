Famózní jízda mladých Češek. Valentová a Šalková kosí soupeřky a jsou krok od souboje o titul

#ITF W50 Trnava semifinal lineup this week is living up to expectations:



Tereza VALENTOVÁ vs. Amarni BANKS

[5] Antonia RUŽIĆ vs. [7] Dominika ŠALKOVÁ



All four players are age 22 or under and are strong contenders for Top 100 debut next season. pic.twitter.com/Jvj41G3LjP — Patrick Ding (@PatrickDing0915) November 22, 2024