Federer plánuje víc trénovat. Chci zase vyprodávat stadiony, hlásí švýcarská legenda

Roger Federer announces he wants to do exhibitions!



"I would like to resume training a little, 2 to 3 times a week. And I hope to redo exhibitions, fill stadiums around the world. Nothing planned yet, but I miss it. I almost haven't played tennis since my retirement." pic.twitter.com/VsAW8iGBol — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) April 13, 2025