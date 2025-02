Gengel je poprvé ve finále challengeru. Po egyptském Šarm aš-Šajchu září i na australské půdě

Marek Gengel defeats Omar Jasika in straight sets 7-6, 6-3 to reach his first Challenger final at 29 years old.



It’s been a long way coming for the Czech, he has won 16 ITF titles during his career.



