Jasná dominance, pak kolaps. Menšík padl s 200. hráčem světa

SIMPLY UNBELIEVABLE!



21yo qualifier Henrique Rocha, ranked #200 in the world, comes back from *two sets down* to beat world #19 Jakub Mensik 2-6, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 and reach the 3rd round of #RolandGarros, on his Grand Slam main draw debut.



WOW.