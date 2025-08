Když mám formu, těžko mě někdo porazí, hlásí sebevědomě Popyrin

Alexei Popyrin d. Holger Rune 4-6 6-2 6-3 in Toronto



Last year’s Montreal Champ keeps his hope alive.



9th consecutive win in Canada.



Playing lights out tennis here once again.



✅4th Masters QF

✅13th top 10 win



Something about this place keeps bringing out his best.



