Korda v Montrealu porazil Fritze a postoupil bez boje, Sinner potvrzuje roli favorita i po nemoci

Sebi continues to bring the heat ❤️‍@SebiKorda extends his win streak to 7 with victory over No. 9 seed and compatriot Fritz 6-4 7-6(4).



He will now face Ruud later today in the Round of 16. @OBNmontreal | #OBN24 pic.twitter.com/F4qQs9c1dn — ATP Tour (@atptour) August 10, 2024