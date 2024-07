Krejčíková v Londýně zastavila Collinsovou, čtvrtfinále si zahraje už i ve Wimbledonu

Krejcikova d. Collins 7-5 6-3



Barbora’s had injuries this year & is going unnoticed



But she has 1 of the most complete games we’ve seen in years



✅1st Wimbledon QF

✅2nd GS QF of 2024

✅1st top 10 win of 2024



Grand Slam Champion for a reason



Not to be underestimated ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FWkvLqAJQZ — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 8, 2024