Krutá premiéra pro Menšíka ve Wimbledonu. Proti Bublikovi zahodil náskok dvou setů a končí

Alexander Bublik comes back from two sets down to beat 18yo Jakub Mensik 4-6, 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 to reach the 2nd round at #Wimbledon. That one will hurt Jakub.



4th player to comeback from 0-2 in sets today:



Tiafoe

Thompson

Harris

Bublik — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 1, 2024