Kvitová zrušila start v Cincinnati. Před koncem kariéry zřejmě odehraje už jen jeden turnaj

Petra Kvitova announces her retirement from professional tennis.



2025 will be her last season, with the U.S. Open being her final tournament.



“While no such decision is ever easy to make, for me this is a happy moment! I will leave the sport with the biggest smile on my face… pic.twitter.com/6Y53mPki1W — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 19, 2025