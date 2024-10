Menšík si proti Djokovičovi splní sen. Na kurtu umí všechno, pochválil ho srbský rekordman

Jakub Mensik improves to 4-2 vs Top 10 players to reach his 1st ever ATP 1000 QF



The 19 year old has defeated Andrey Rublev 2x (Doha, Shanghai) and Grigor Dimitrov 2x (Madrid, Shanghai) in 2024



Up to 51 in the live rankings



Plays Novak Djokovic next!



