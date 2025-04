Mizérie na podání i bezmocný manžel. Zakousni se, dři! hecoval marně Kvitovou

Katie Volynets defeats three-time champ Petra Kvitova 6-4, 6-0 to reach the 2nd round in Madrid. Had 30/40 good minutes but couldn't keep it.



Petra down to 0-4 in 2025.



Looks like she is trying to get in shape before the grass season, but it's been tough. pic.twitter.com/5QOHGVoFRi — José Morgado (@josemorgado) April 23, 2025