Nadvláda domácích v Houstonu. Ve čtvrtfinále jsou po 34 letech pouze Američané

It's a party in the USA



For the first time in 34 years, all 8 quarterfinalists at an ATP Tour event are American after Michelsen defeats Mannarino 6-7(0), 6-4, 6-2.#USClay pic.twitter.com/jzY1fzQjgO — Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Clay (@mensclaycourt) April 4, 2025