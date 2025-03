Neuvěřitelné! 14letá Kovačková zničila veškerou konkurenci a slaví první triumf mezi ženami

In her fourth pro event in W35 Antalya, Jana Kovačková (14 years, 293 days) becomes the third youngest ever player to win W25 or above singles title after S. Karatantcheva and Kournikova, and the second youngest Czech titlist after Vaidišová since ITF WTT records began in 1994. — Patrick Ding (@PatrickDing0915) March 30, 2025