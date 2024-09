Sabalenková vyhrála US Open. Po finálové výhře nad Pegulaovou slaví třetí trofej z majoru

Sabalenka d. Pegula 7-5 7-5



Aryna is our US Open Champion.



Undefeated in hardcourt Slams this year.



In fact, she only lost 1 set in hardcourt Slams all season.



✅3rd Slam title

✅2nd Slam of 2024



The most powerful woman in tennis.



The queen of the concrete jungle.



