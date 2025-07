Lehečka nečekaně končí na italském outsiderovi. Podtrhl neúspěšný český den

Belluci d. Jiri Lehecka 7-6 6-1 7-5



Huge moment for Mattia



He’s in the 3rd round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career



I love the way this guy plays tennis



Creativity flowing through every shot… & it’s paying off big time on the grass



✅1st Wimbledon R3



❤️ pic.twitter.com/x2Eoyj0oF5 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 2, 2025