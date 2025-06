Senzační tažení německé veteránky. Mariaová prošla z kvalifikace až do finále

Wow.



37yo Tatjana Maria, a former Wimbledon semifinalist, defeats the AusOpen champ and top 10 Madison Keys 6-3, 7-6(3) to reach the biggest final of her career at the Queen's Club (WTA 500).



— José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 14, 2025