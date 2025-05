Sinner po demolici Lehečky: Pak Jirka podával velmi dobře…

Sinner d. Lehecka 6-0 6-1 6-2



Jannik only lost 9 points on serve against world #34



This is the 2nd time this year I’ve actually been left speechless



The first was when he beat Ruud 6-0 6-1 in Rome



✅5th Roland Garros R16

✅Won 29 of last 30 matches



Terrifying tennis



❤️ pic.twitter.com/AoygD3RbRK — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 31, 2025