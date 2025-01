Sinner se po triumfu v Melbourne zapsal do historie. Dominuje na tvrdých površích i hráčům TOP 10

Jannik Sinner becomes the first man in history to win 10 consecutive matches against top 10 players without losing a set.



Medvedev.

Djokovic.

De Minaur.

Fritz.

Medvedev.

Ruud.

Fritz.

De Minaur.

De Minaur.

Zverev.



22 consecutive sets.



In his own league.



pic.twitter.com/HagzdkFa2J — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 26, 2025