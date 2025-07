Šokující rozhodnutí Wimbledonu. Pořadatelé čelí kritice, tahle bitva se mohla dohrát

Taylor Fritz and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard’s match at Wimbledon is suspended due to the curfew, which is at 11 pm local time.



The crowd is booing.



They currently have more than 40 minutes left to play.



Fritz wants to continue as long as possible. Totally understand his… pic.twitter.com/75mScXN4Dv — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 30, 2025