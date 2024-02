Vondroušová může získat ocenění Laureus. Wimbledonská šampionka je v nominaci na Návrat roku

4 women tennis players are nominated for a Laureus Award in different categories:



Iga Swiatek in: Sportswoman of the year

Coco Gauff in: Breakthrough of the year

Marketa Vondrousova in: Comeback of the year

Diede de Groot in: Sportsperson of the year with a disability pic.twitter.com/P92Rf8FAkN — Melanie Lautrup (@melanie_lautrup) February 26, 2024